Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC is a multinational integrated oil and gas company. Its core operations and subsidiaries are cumulatively referred to as MOL Group and are listed under one ticker. Upstream, MOL Group explores and produces oil and natural gas in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Most of its crude oil and natural gas production comes from Eastern Europe and Russia. At the midstream level, MOL Group transports natural gas through pipelines across Central and Eastern Europe. MOL Group then refines and sells a variety of petrochemical products downstream, including gasoline and diesel. Its refineries, as well as its filling stations, concentrate in the Central and Eastern European regions. This downstream segment is where the majority of revenue is generated.

MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (MGYOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (OTCPK: MGYOY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas's (MGYOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas.

Q

What is the target price for MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (MGYOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (MGYOY)?

A

The stock price for MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (OTCPK: MGYOY) is $3.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:06:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (MGYOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 30, 2006 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (OTCPK:MGYOY) reporting earnings?

A

MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (MGYOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (MGYOY) operate in?

A

MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.