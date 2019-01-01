ñol

Magnolia Oil & Gas
(NYSE:MGY)
27.80
0.19[0.69%]
Last update: 10:18AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low27.82 - 28.39
52 Week High/Low12.44 - 29.15
Open / Close28.13 / -
Float / Outstanding142.9M / 187.4M
Vol / Avg.126K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap5.2B
P/E9.55
50d Avg. Price24.63
Div / Yield0.4/1.45%
Payout Ratio9.69
EPS0.9
Total Float142.9M

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY), Key Statistics

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
5.2B
Trailing P/E
9.55
Forward P/E
6.75
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.51
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.96
Price / Book (mrq)
5.77
Price / EBITDA
5.24
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.54
Earnings Yield
10.47%
Price change 1 M
1.19
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
4.79
Tangible Book value per share
4.79
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
722.2M
Total Assets
1.8B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.63
Gross Margin
74.15%
Net Margin
43.57%
EBIT Margin
62.48%
EBITDA Margin
76.54%
Operating Margin
62.43%