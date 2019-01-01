ñol

Macquarie Global
(NYSE:MGU)
25.45
-0.05[-0.20%]
Last update: 10:08AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low25.45 - 25.57
52 Week High/Low22.42 - 26.79
Open / Close25.45 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 12.4M
Vol / Avg.4.6K / 40.2K
Mkt Cap314.9M
P/E9.27
50d Avg. Price25.05
Div / Yield1.56/6.12%
Payout Ratio36.36
EPS-
Total Float-

Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU), Dividends

Macquarie Global issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Macquarie Global generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.48%

Annual Dividend

$1.56

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Macquarie Global Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Macquarie Global (MGU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macquarie Global. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Macquarie Global (MGU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macquarie Global (MGU). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.13

Q
How much per share is the next Macquarie Global (MGU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macquarie Global (MGU). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on May 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU)?
A

Macquarie Global has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Macquarie Global (MGU) was $0.13 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.

