Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics
Magenta Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting MGTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.94% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Magenta Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Magenta Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Magenta Therapeutics was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.00 to $2.00. The current price Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) is trading at is $1.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
