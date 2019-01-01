ñol

Morguard REIT
(OTC:MGRUF)
4.10
00
Last update: 10:20AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.92 - 5.83
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 64.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1K
Mkt Cap263.1M
P/E11.79
50d Avg. Price4.23
Div / Yield0.19/4.53%
Payout Ratio54.55
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Morguard REIT (OTC:MGRUF), Dividends

Morguard REIT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Morguard REIT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.33%

Annual Dividend

$0.7402

Last Dividend

Oct 31, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Morguard REIT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Morguard REIT (MGRUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Morguard REIT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on November 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Morguard REIT (MGRUF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Morguard REIT (MGRUF). The last dividend payout was on November 15, 2018 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Morguard REIT (MGRUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Morguard REIT (MGRUF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on November 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Morguard REIT (OTC:MGRUF)?
A

Morguard REIT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Morguard REIT (MGRUF) was $0.06 and was paid out next on November 15, 2018.

