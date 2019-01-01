McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), Key Statistics

ñol

McGrath RentCorp
(NASDAQ:MGRC)
81.65
-0.56[-0.68%]
Last update: 10:00AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low81.95 - 82.36
52 Week High/Low67.08 - 91.37
Open / Close82.36 / -
Float / Outstanding21.5M / 24.3M
Vol / Avg.2.8K / 86.6K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E22.1
50d Avg. Price83.57
Div / Yield1.82/2.21%
Payout Ratio46.77
EPS0.77
Total Float21.5M

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.4B
Trailing P/E
22.1
Forward P/E
21.23
PE Ratio (TTM)
22.07
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.12
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.14
Price / Book (mrq)
2.71
Price / EBITDA
8.18
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.83
Earnings Yield
4.52%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.8
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
30.31
Tangible Book value per share
23
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
865.4M
Total Assets
1.6B
Total Liabilities
865.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.09
Gross Margin
46.77%
Net Margin
16.17%
EBIT Margin
24.41%
EBITDA Margin
40.13%
Operating Margin
24.43%