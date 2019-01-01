ñol

MGP Ingredients
(NASDAQ:MGPI)
95.88
-0.98[-1.01%]
Last update: 9:53AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low95.76 - 97.55
52 Week High/Low58.41 - 104
Open / Close97.14 / -
Float / Outstanding13.8M / 22M
Vol / Avg.5.5K / 125.3K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E18.88
50d Avg. Price92.23
Div / Yield0.48/0.50%
Payout Ratio9.36
EPS1.69
Total Float13.8M

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI), Dividends

MGP Ingredients issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MGP Ingredients generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.50%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MGP Ingredients Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MGP Ingredients (MGPI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MGP Ingredients. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on June 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own MGP Ingredients (MGPI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for MGP Ingredients ($MGPI) will be on June 3, 2022. Investors need to be owners of MGP Ingredients (MGPI) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next MGP Ingredients (MGPI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for MGP Ingredients (MGPI) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)?
A

MGP Ingredients has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for MGP Ingredients (MGPI) was $0.12 and was paid out next on June 3, 2022.

