Meganet Corp is focused on the development of data security solutions for enterprise, organizations, and corporations around the globe, including the United States Department of Defense, Military Intelligence, and the Federal Government. The company's data security solutions include an encryption algorithm. It out-sources the manufacture of its counter-IED products, including bomb jammers, dismounted backpack portable jammers, and facility jammers. The company also develops and sells cell phone, satellite, and wireless interceptors. Other data security solutions include encrypted cell phones, landlines, fax, radio, and satellites.