MGM Holdings (OTC:MGMB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MGM Holdings
MGM Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MGM Holdings (OTCGM: MGMB) was reported by Imperial Capital on January 10, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $107.00 expecting MGMB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -18.32% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MGM Holdings (OTCGM: MGMB) was provided by Imperial Capital, and MGM Holdings initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MGM Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MGM Holdings was filed on January 10, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 10, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MGM Holdings (MGMB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $107.00. The current price MGM Holdings (MGMB) is trading at is $131.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
