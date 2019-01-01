QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
MGM Holdings Inc is an entertainment company focused on the global production and distribution of film and television content across all platforms. Its segments are Film Content, Television Content, and Media Networks. It owns or holds interests in MGM-branded channels in the United States, as well as interests in pay television networks in the U.S. and Brazil.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MGM Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MGM Holdings (MGMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MGM Holdings (OTCGM: MGMB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MGM Holdings's (MGMB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MGM Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for MGM Holdings (MGMB) stock?

A

The latest price target for MGM Holdings (OTCGM: MGMB) was reported by Imperial Capital on January 10, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 107.00 expecting MGMB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -18.32% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MGM Holdings (MGMB)?

A

The stock price for MGM Holdings (OTCGM: MGMB) is $131 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 14:27:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MGM Holdings (MGMB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MGM Holdings.

Q

When is MGM Holdings (OTCGM:MGMB) reporting earnings?

A

MGM Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MGM Holdings (MGMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MGM Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does MGM Holdings (MGMB) operate in?

A

MGM Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.