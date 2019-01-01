QQQ
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 1.12
Mkt Cap
49.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
90.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Magna Gold Corp is a Canadian gold company engaged in operations, development, exploration, and acquisition in Mexico. Its primary asset is the San Francisco Gold Mine in Sonora, Mexico, and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima, Mercedes, and others. The majority of its revenue comes from sales of Gold.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Magna Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magna Gold (MGLQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magna Gold (OTCQB: MGLQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magna Gold's (MGLQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magna Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Magna Gold (MGLQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magna Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Magna Gold (MGLQF)?

A

The stock price for Magna Gold (OTCQB: MGLQF) is $0.5487 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:23:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Magna Gold (MGLQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magna Gold.

Q

When is Magna Gold (OTCQB:MGLQF) reporting earnings?

A

Magna Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magna Gold (MGLQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magna Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Magna Gold (MGLQF) operate in?

A

Magna Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.