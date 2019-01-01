Magellan Health provides healthcare management services to health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, United States government agencies, and third-party administrators. The firm operates in three segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management, and Corporate. The Healthcare business manages behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program services, as well as specialty areas like diagnostic imaging. The Pharmacy Management segment includes pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services, pharmacy benefit administration for Medicaid and other government-sponsored programs, pharmaceutical dispensing operations, and clinical and formulary management programs. The Healthcare business generates the majority of revenue.