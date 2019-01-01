QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/88.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
2.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
134.8M
Outstanding
Medgold Resources Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Europe. The company's geographical segments include Canada, Serbia and Other. Its project consists of the Tlamino gold project which is located in the Serbo-Macedonian massif which is a north-south belt, extending southwards through Macedonia and Bulgaria and into Greece. The Tlamino project comprises two contiguous licenses namely Donje lamino and Surlica-Dukat and Ljubata Project.

Medgold Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medgold Resources (MGLDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medgold Resources (OTCPK: MGLDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medgold Resources's (MGLDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medgold Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Medgold Resources (MGLDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medgold Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Medgold Resources (MGLDF)?

A

The stock price for Medgold Resources (OTCPK: MGLDF) is $0.0199 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medgold Resources (MGLDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medgold Resources.

Q

When is Medgold Resources (OTCPK:MGLDF) reporting earnings?

A

Medgold Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medgold Resources (MGLDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medgold Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Medgold Resources (MGLDF) operate in?

A

Medgold Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.