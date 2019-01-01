Medgold Resources Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Europe. The company's geographical segments include Canada, Serbia and Other. Its project consists of the Tlamino gold project which is located in the Serbo-Macedonian massif which is a north-south belt, extending southwards through Macedonia and Bulgaria and into Greece. The Tlamino project comprises two contiguous licenses namely Donje lamino and Surlica-Dukat and Ljubata Project.