Magnit PJSC is a food retailer which operates a chain of discount supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarkets under the Magnit name. The company's stores are located in the Southern, Central, Volga, Northwestern, and Urals regions of Russia. The majority of Magnit's food items are sold under its private label. Through its subsidiaries, Magnit operates a wide range of businesses, including food retail and wholesale, imports, transportation services, rent operations, food production and processing, and IT operations. The company owns several distribution centers and a fleet of vehicles.