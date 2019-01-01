ñol

Magic Software
(NASDAQ:MGIC)
17.33
Day High/Low17.33 - 17.33
52 Week High/Low14.87 - 25.49
Open / Close17.33 / -
Float / Outstanding26.6M / 49.1M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 19.9K
Mkt Cap850.8M
P/E30.21
50d Avg. Price17.2
Div / Yield0.45/2.61%
Payout Ratio78.95
EPS0.2
Total Float26.6M

Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC), Key Statistics

Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
802.6M
Trailing P/E
30.21
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
24.58
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.65
Price / Book (mrq)
3.23
Price / EBITDA
13.08
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.42
Earnings Yield
3.31%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.95
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.34
Tangible Book value per share
0.84
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
239.3M
Total Assets
541.2M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.28
Gross Margin
27.09%
Net Margin
6.93%
EBIT Margin
10.89%
EBITDA Margin
13.65%
Operating Margin
11.72%