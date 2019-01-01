ñol

MoneyGram Intl
(NASDAQ:MGI)
10.18
0.10[0.99%]
Last update: 9:32AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.06 - 12.36
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding93M / 96.3M
Vol / Avg.18.7K / 3.3M
Mkt Cap980.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float93M

MoneyGram Intl (NASDAQ:MGI), Dividends

MoneyGram Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MoneyGram Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 14, 2007
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MoneyGram Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MoneyGram Intl (MGI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MoneyGram Intl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on January 2, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own MoneyGram Intl (MGI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MoneyGram Intl (MGI). The last dividend payout was on January 2, 2008 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next MoneyGram Intl (MGI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MoneyGram Intl (MGI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on January 2, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for MoneyGram Intl (NASDAQ:MGI)?
A

MoneyGram Intl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for MoneyGram Intl (MGI) was $0.05 and was paid out next on January 2, 2008.

