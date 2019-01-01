MoneyGram Intl (NASDAQ:MGI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MoneyGram Intl
MoneyGram Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MoneyGram Intl (NASDAQ: MGI) was reported by Barclays on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting MGI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -38.40% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MoneyGram Intl (NASDAQ: MGI) was provided by Barclays, and MoneyGram Intl maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MoneyGram Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MoneyGram Intl was filed on November 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MoneyGram Intl (MGI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $6.00. The current price MoneyGram Intl (MGI) is trading at is $9.74, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
