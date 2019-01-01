ñol

Morinaga Milk Industry
(OTCPK:MGGNF)
Last update: 7:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 45.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS82.75
Total Float-

Morinaga Milk Industry (OTC:MGGNF), Dividends

Morinaga Milk Industry issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Morinaga Milk Industry generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Morinaga Milk Industry Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Morinaga Milk Industry (MGGNF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Morinaga Milk Industry.

Q
What date did I need to own Morinaga Milk Industry (MGGNF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Morinaga Milk Industry.

Q
How much per share is the next Morinaga Milk Industry (MGGNF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Morinaga Milk Industry.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Morinaga Milk Industry (OTCPK:MGGNF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Morinaga Milk Industry.

