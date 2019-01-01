QQQ
Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company engaged in the production and distribution of dairy products. It produces a variety of milk and milk based products such as dairy-based beverages, yogurt, desserts, condensed milk, powdered milk, butter, cheese, ice cream, clinical liquid diets. It also manufactures and sells animal feed, and constructs plant equipments. The company through its subsidiaries markets its products internationally.

Morinaga Milk Industry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Morinaga Milk Industry (MGGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Morinaga Milk Industry (OTCPK: MGGNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Morinaga Milk Industry's (MGGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Morinaga Milk Industry.

Q

What is the target price for Morinaga Milk Industry (MGGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Morinaga Milk Industry

Q

Current Stock Price for Morinaga Milk Industry (MGGNF)?

A

The stock price for Morinaga Milk Industry (OTCPK: MGGNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Morinaga Milk Industry (MGGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Morinaga Milk Industry.

Q

When is Morinaga Milk Industry (OTCPK:MGGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Morinaga Milk Industry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Morinaga Milk Industry (MGGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Morinaga Milk Industry.

Q

What sector and industry does Morinaga Milk Industry (MGGNF) operate in?

A

Morinaga Milk Industry is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.