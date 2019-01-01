QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Magicstem Group Corp is a development-stage company. It focuses on developing stem cell cryo-preserved banking with a focus on customers in China. Further, it focuses on customers from APAC Region willing to cryo-preserve, on a long-term basis, their own mesenchymal stem cells that could be harvested from various types of the customer's human body tissue, including placenta and dental pulp.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Magicstem Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magicstem Group (MGGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magicstem Group (OTCEM: MGGI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Magicstem Group's (MGGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magicstem Group.

Q

What is the target price for Magicstem Group (MGGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magicstem Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Magicstem Group (MGGI)?

A

The stock price for Magicstem Group (OTCEM: MGGI) is $0.094 last updated Fri Dec 27 2019 15:13:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Magicstem Group (MGGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magicstem Group.

Q

When is Magicstem Group (OTCEM:MGGI) reporting earnings?

A

Magicstem Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magicstem Group (MGGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magicstem Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Magicstem Group (MGGI) operate in?

A

Magicstem Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.