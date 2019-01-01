QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
10.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
66.3M
Outstanding
MG Capital Corp through its subsidiary engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties of merit in British Columbia, Canada. Its properties comprise of Redburn Property, Hungry Creek Property, Aldridge 1, and Aldridge 2 properties.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MG Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MG Capital (MGCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MG Capital (OTC: MGCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MG Capital's (MGCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MG Capital.

Q

What is the target price for MG Capital (MGCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MG Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for MG Capital (MGCCF)?

A

The stock price for MG Capital (OTC: MGCCF) is $0.1537 last updated Tue Sep 28 2021 15:29:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MG Capital (MGCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MG Capital.

Q

When is MG Capital (OTC:MGCCF) reporting earnings?

A

MG Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MG Capital (MGCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MG Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does MG Capital (MGCCF) operate in?

A

MG Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.