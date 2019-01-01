QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mortgage Oil Corp invests in limited partnerships and limited liability companies owning multi-family residential apartment complexes and industrial real estate in the United States. The organization also invests in limited liability companies owning private equity investments.

Analyst Ratings

Mortgage Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mortgage Oil (MGAG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mortgage Oil (OTCEM: MGAG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mortgage Oil's (MGAG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mortgage Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Mortgage Oil (MGAG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mortgage Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Mortgage Oil (MGAG)?

A

The stock price for Mortgage Oil (OTCEM: MGAG) is $312 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:49:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mortgage Oil (MGAG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $5.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on July 20, 2012.

Q

When is Mortgage Oil (OTCEM:MGAG) reporting earnings?

A

Mortgage Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mortgage Oil (MGAG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mortgage Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Mortgage Oil (MGAG) operate in?

A

Mortgage Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.