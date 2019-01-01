Morinaga & Co Ltd is a Japan-based confectionery company. It has developed a diverse range of confectionery products, canned soft drinks and ice cream that are delicious, fun, and healthy. The company's products are divided into five main divisions, Confectioneries, Foods, Frozen Desserts, Weider, and Healthcare. Confectionaries include Morinaga Biscuits, Chocoball chocolate, Dars chocolate, Koeda chocolate, and HI-CHEW candy. Foods include Morinaga Cocoa; Frozen Desserts include Choco Monaka Jumbo; Weider products include Weider in Jelly; and Healthcare products include Seisho-sabo, Kenpo-shukan, and Collagen drink.