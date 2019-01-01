QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.73/2.34%
52 Wk
31.16 - 35.99
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.13
EPS
59.1
Shares
50.3M
Outstanding
Morinaga & Co Ltd is a Japan-based confectionery company. It has developed a diverse range of confectionery products, canned soft drinks and ice cream that are delicious, fun, and healthy. The company's products are divided into five main divisions, Confectioneries, Foods, Frozen Desserts, Weider, and Healthcare. Confectionaries include Morinaga Biscuits, Chocoball chocolate, Dars chocolate, Koeda chocolate, and HI-CHEW candy. Foods include Morinaga Cocoa; Frozen Desserts include Choco Monaka Jumbo; Weider products include Weider in Jelly; and Healthcare products include Seisho-sabo, Kenpo-shukan, and Collagen drink.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Morinaga Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Morinaga (MGAAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Morinaga (OTCPK: MGAAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Morinaga's (MGAAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Morinaga.

Q

What is the target price for Morinaga (MGAAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Morinaga

Q

Current Stock Price for Morinaga (MGAAF)?

A

The stock price for Morinaga (OTCPK: MGAAF) is $31.16 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 16:04:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Morinaga (MGAAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Morinaga.

Q

When is Morinaga (OTCPK:MGAAF) reporting earnings?

A

Morinaga does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Morinaga (MGAAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Morinaga.

Q

What sector and industry does Morinaga (MGAAF) operate in?

A

Morinaga is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.