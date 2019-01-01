ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Magna International
(NYSE:MGA)
64.91
-0.01[-0.02%]
At close: May 31
64.92
0.0100[0.02%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low54.6 - 104.28
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 295M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 1.6M
Mkt Cap19.1B
P/E15.49
50d Avg. Price61.91
Div / Yield1.8/2.77%
Payout Ratio41.53
EPS1.23
Total Float-

Magna International (NYSE:MGA), Key Statistics

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
22.4B
Trailing P/E
15.49
Forward P/E
13.02
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.27
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.55
Price / Book (mrq)
1.65
Price / EBITDA
5.69
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.52
Earnings Yield
6.45%
Price change 1 M
1.08
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.62
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
39.45
Tangible Book value per share
30.78
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
16.8B
Total Assets
28.8B
Total Liabilities
16.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.37
Gross Margin
14.14%
Net Margin
5.09%
EBIT Margin
7.05%
EBITDA Margin
11.9%
Operating Margin
5.32%