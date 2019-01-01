ñol

Minera Frisco
(OTCEM:MFRVF)
0.15
00
At close: May 24
0.1641
0.0141[9.40%]
PreMarket: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.15 - 0.23
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6B
Vol / Avg.- / 175.8K
Mkt Cap906.9M
P/E9.62
50d Avg. Price0.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.09
Total Float-

Minera Frisco (OTC:MFRVF), Key Statistics

Minera Frisco (OTC: MFRVF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2B
Trailing P/E
9.62
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.33
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.46
Price / Book (mrq)
1.79
Price / EBITDA
6.36
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.12
Earnings Yield
10.37%
Price change 1 M
0.94
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.05
Beta
1.36
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.08
Tangible Book value per share
0.07
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
30.1B
Total Assets
41B
Total Liabilities
30.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
39.27%
Net Margin
14.79%
EBIT Margin
37.53%
EBITDA Margin
53.87%
Operating Margin
27.65%