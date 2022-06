MFEC PCL is involved in sales of computers, computer systems, system implementation, maintenance service program development and provision of related services. The firm operates in segments, which are IT Professional Services, System Integration, and Maintenance Services and Cloud computing service. IT professional services focus on enterprise data warehouse, business intelligence, web applications, mobile applications, and service level management. Systems Integration involves the process of design, procurement, and implementation of computer systems and IT infrastructures. Maintenance services include telephone support through help-desk and hotline numbers, remote diagnosis, onsite standby, and troubleshooting.