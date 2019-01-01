MegaFon (OTC:MFOYY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$97.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of MegaFon using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
MegaFon Questions & Answers
When is MegaFon (OTCGM:MFOYY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for MegaFon
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MegaFon (OTCGM:MFOYY)?
There are no earnings for MegaFon
What were MegaFon’s (OTCGM:MFOYY) revenues?
There are no earnings for MegaFon
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.