ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Mitsui Fudosan Logistics
(OTC:MFLPF)
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 576K
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (OTC:MFLPF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics

No Data

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (MFLPF)?
A

There is no price target for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (MFLPF)?
A

There is no analyst for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (MFLPF)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (MFLPF) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.