MidCap Financial
(NASDAQ:MFIC)
$13.385
0.105[0.79%]
Last update: 12:41PM
Day High/Low13.22 - 13.5
52 Week High/Low13.06 - 13.66
Open / Close13.22 / -
Float / Outstanding62.4M / 65.5M
Vol / Avg.122.8K / 252.1K
Mkt Cap876.1M
P/E15.09
50d Avg. Price13.31
Div / Yield1.28/9.64%
Payout Ratio140.91
EPS0.09
Total Float62.4M

MidCap Financial (NASDAQ:MFIC), Key Statistics

MidCap Financial (NASDAQ: MFIC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
15.09
Forward P/E
8.88
PE Ratio (TTM)
15.09
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
12.22
Price / Book (mrq)
0.88
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
6.63%
Price change 1 M
1.15
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.11
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.06
Tangible Book value per share
15.06
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.6B
Total Assets
2.6B
Total Liabilities
1.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.82
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
63.96%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -