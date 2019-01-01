Microwave Filter Co Inc designs, develops, manufactures and sells electronic filters, both for radio and microwave frequencies, to help process signal distribution and to prevent unwanted signals from disrupting transmit or receive operations. It manufactures radio frequency filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for such markets as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense. Some of the company's products include SatCom Filters, Microwave Components, Broadcast Filter Products, Bullet traps and Waveguide adapters.