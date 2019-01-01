QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Microwave Filter Co Inc designs, develops, manufactures and sells electronic filters, both for radio and microwave frequencies, to help process signal distribution and to prevent unwanted signals from disrupting transmit or receive operations. It manufactures radio frequency filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for such markets as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense. Some of the company's products include SatCom Filters, Microwave Components, Broadcast Filter Products, Bullet traps and Waveguide adapters.

Microwave Filter Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Microwave Filter (MFCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Microwave Filter (OTCPK: MFCO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Microwave Filter's (MFCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Microwave Filter.

Q

What is the target price for Microwave Filter (MFCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Microwave Filter

Q

Current Stock Price for Microwave Filter (MFCO)?

A

The stock price for Microwave Filter (OTCPK: MFCO) is $0.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:32:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Microwave Filter (MFCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on July 11, 2012.

Q

When is Microwave Filter (OTCPK:MFCO) reporting earnings?

A

Microwave Filter does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Microwave Filter (MFCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Microwave Filter.

Q

What sector and industry does Microwave Filter (MFCO) operate in?

A

Microwave Filter is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.