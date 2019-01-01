ñol

Manulife Financial
(NYSE:MFC)
18.53
00
At close: May 31
18.5156
-0.0144[-0.08%]
PreMarket: 4:55PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.63 - 22.19
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.9B
Vol / Avg.- / 4.8M
Mkt Cap35.7B
P/E5.03
50d Avg. Price19.85
Div / Yield1.03/5.56%
Payout Ratio26.18
EPS1.51
Total Float-

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC), Dividends

Manulife Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Manulife Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.35%

Annual Dividend

$1.32

Last Dividend

May 25
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Manulife Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Manulife Financial (MFC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Manulife Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on June 20, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Manulife Financial (MFC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Manulife Financial ($MFC) will be on June 20, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Manulife Financial (MFC) shares by May 25, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Manulife Financial (MFC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Manulife Financial (MFC) will be on May 24, 2022 and will be $0.33

Q
What is the dividend yield for Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)?
A

Manulife Financial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Manulife Financial (MFC) was $0.33 and was paid out next on June 20, 2022.

