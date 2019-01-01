Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Missfresh
The latest price target for Missfresh (NASDAQ: MF) was reported by Needham on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting MF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4293.99% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Missfresh (NASDAQ: MF) was provided by Needham, and Missfresh initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Missfresh, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Missfresh was filed on July 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Missfresh (MF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Missfresh (MF) is trading at is $0.27, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
