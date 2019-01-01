QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Meten Holding Group Ltd, formerly Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd provides English language and future skills training to Chinese students and professionals through a digital platform and network of learning centers. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name. Its operating segments are General adult English training, Overseas training services, Online English training, and Junior English training. Geographically, the company operates in the People's Republic of China.

Meten Holding Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meten Holding Gr (METXW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ: METXW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Meten Holding Gr's (METXW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meten Holding Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Meten Holding Gr (METXW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meten Holding Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Meten Holding Gr (METXW)?

A

The stock price for Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ: METXW) is $0.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:20:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Meten Holding Gr (METXW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meten Holding Gr.

Q

When is Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METXW) reporting earnings?

A

Meten Holding Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meten Holding Gr (METXW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meten Holding Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Meten Holding Gr (METXW) operate in?

A

Meten Holding Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.