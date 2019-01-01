Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Meten Holding Gr
Meten Holding Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ: METX) was reported by Aegis Capital on June 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting METX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ: METX) was provided by Aegis Capital, and Meten Holding Gr initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Meten Holding Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Meten Holding Gr was filed on June 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Meten Holding Gr (METX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price Meten Holding Gr (METX) is trading at is $1.79, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
