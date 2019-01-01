ñol

Ramaco Resources
(NASDAQ:METC)
13.57
00
At close: May 31
13.63
0.0600[0.44%]
PreMarket: 6:48PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.27 - 21.73
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding22.7M / 44.3M
Vol / Avg.0K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap600.8M
P/E7.89
50d Avg. Price15.72
Div / Yield0.45/3.33%
Payout Ratio6.4
EPS0.94
Total Float22.7M

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), Key Statistics

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
581.7M
Trailing P/E
7.89
Forward P/E
4.66
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.89
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.53
Price / Book (mrq)
2.38
Price / EBITDA
4.76
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.57
Earnings Yield
12.68%
Price change 1 M
0.85
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.69
Tangible Book value per share
5.69
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
154.4M
Total Assets
406.4M
Total Liabilities
154.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
9.01
Gross Margin
47.54%
Net Margin
26.78%
EBIT Margin
34.15%
EBITDA Margin
39.75%
Operating Margin
34.15%