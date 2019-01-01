ñol

MetLife
(NYSE:MET)
67.40
0.01[0.01%]
At close: May 31
66.83
-0.5700[-0.85%]
PreMarket: 5:09PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low55.21 - 73.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding683.5M / 813.2M
Vol / Avg.0K / 4.6M
Mkt Cap54.8B
P/E8.74
50d Avg. Price67.95
Div / Yield2/2.97%
Payout Ratio24.9
EPS0.74
Total Float683.5M

MetLife (NYSE:MET), Dividends

MetLife issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MetLife generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.90%

Annual Dividend

$2.0

Last Dividend

May 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MetLife Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MetLife (MET) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MetLife. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own MetLife (MET) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for MetLife ($MET) will be on June 14, 2022. Investors need to be owners of MetLife (MET) shares by May 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next MetLife (MET) dividend?
A

The next dividend for MetLife (MET) will be on May 9, 2022 and will be $0.50

Q
What is the dividend yield for MetLife (NYSE:MET)?
A

MetLife has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for MetLife (MET) was $0.50 and was paid out next on June 14, 2022.

