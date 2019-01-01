Millennium Energy Corp operates as a global holding company. It is focusing on a range of clean and renewable energy projects powered by the wind, solar or various waste to energy processes. It operates in three business segments, namely the Drilling and Development of oil and gas properties, Acquisition of Land and the acquisition of businesses in the Energy Business. The company is currently developing its business interests in the USA, the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa, and in Costa Rica/the Caribbean Region.