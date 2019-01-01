ñol

MIE KOTSU GRP HLDGS by Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc.
(OTCPK:MEKTF)


MIE KOTSU GRP HLDGS by Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc. (OTC:MEKTF), Dividends

MIE KOTSU GRP HLDGS by Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MIE KOTSU GRP HLDGS by Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

MIE KOTSU GRP HLDGS by Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc. Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MIE KOTSU GRP HLDGS by Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc. (MEKTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MIE KOTSU GRP HLDGS by Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc..

Q
What date did I need to own MIE KOTSU GRP HLDGS by Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc. (MEKTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MIE KOTSU GRP HLDGS by Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc..

Q
How much per share is the next MIE KOTSU GRP HLDGS by Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc. (MEKTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MIE KOTSU GRP HLDGS by Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc..

Q
What is the dividend yield for MIE KOTSU GRP HLDGS by Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:MEKTF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MIE KOTSU GRP HLDGS by Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc..

