Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Meiji Holdings was established in April 2009 as a merged entity of Meiji Dairies, Japan's largest dairy company, and Meiji Seika, the country's number-two confectionery maker. The amalgamation was propelled by a surge in commodity prices, Japan's aging and shrinking population, and fierce competition. The food business, comprising dairy and confectionery operations, represents more than 80% of the group's sales and profits. The rest mainly comes from the pharmaceutical business, specializing in antibacterial and generic drugs, as well as vaccines. Meiji is looking to step up overseas expansion of the food business, particularly in China, which will serve as a key growth driver over the medium term.


Meiji Holdings Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meiji Holdings Co (MEJHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meiji Holdings Co (OTCPK: MEJHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Meiji Holdings Co's (MEJHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meiji Holdings Co.

Q

What is the target price for Meiji Holdings Co (MEJHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meiji Holdings Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Meiji Holdings Co (MEJHY)?

A

The stock price for Meiji Holdings Co (OTCPK: MEJHY) is $15.3 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:10:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Meiji Holdings Co (MEJHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meiji Holdings Co.

Q

When is Meiji Holdings Co (OTCPK:MEJHY) reporting earnings?

A

Meiji Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meiji Holdings Co (MEJHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meiji Holdings Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Meiji Holdings Co (MEJHY) operate in?

A

Meiji Holdings Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.