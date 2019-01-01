Meiji Holdings was established in April 2009 as a merged entity of Meiji Dairies, Japan's largest dairy company, and Meiji Seika, the country's number-two confectionery maker. The amalgamation was propelled by a surge in commodity prices, Japan's aging and shrinking population, and fierce competition. The food business, comprising dairy and confectionery operations, represents more than 80% of the group's sales and profits. The rest mainly comes from the pharmaceutical business, specializing in antibacterial and generic drugs, as well as vaccines. Meiji is looking to step up overseas expansion of the food business, particularly in China, which will serve as a key growth driver over the medium term.