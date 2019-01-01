ñol

MegaChips
(OTCGM:MEGPF)
19.05
00
At close: Jun 11
29.1134
10.0634[52.83%]
PreMarket: 6:48AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low29.11 - 29.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 19.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap365.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1154.64
Total Float-

MegaChips (OTC:MEGPF), Key Statistics

MegaChips (OTC: MEGPF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
403.8M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
27.8B
Total Assets
95.3B
Total Liabilities
27.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
23.58
Gross Margin
16.62%
Net Margin
106.63%
EBIT Margin
139.18%
EBITDA Margin
139.52%
Operating Margin
7.79%