SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Magic Empire Global
(NASDAQ:MEGL)
$6.27
1.11[21.51%]
At close: Sep 14
$6.58
0.3100[4.94%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day Range5.02 - 7.3552 Wk Range4.83 - 249.94Open / Close5.08 / 6.27Float / Outstanding7.4M / 20M
Vol / Avg.12.9M / 8.3MMkt Cap125.4MP/E512.6950d Avg. Price16.26
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float7.4MEPS-

Magic Empire Global Stock (NASDAQ:MEGL), Key Statistics

Magic Empire Global Stock (NASDAQ: MEGL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
512.69
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
512.69
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
48.01
Price / Book (mrq)
147.04
Price / EBITDA
169.6
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
168.3
Earnings Yield
0.2%
Price change 1 M
0.66
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.04
Tangible Book value per share
0.04
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
- -
Total Assets
- -
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -