Meggitt designs and manufactures high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defense, and energy markets. Key products include aircraft wheels and brakes, fire and safety systems, sensors, fuel systems, and polymer seals. Of the EUR 1.9 billion group revenue reported in 2020, 43% is derived from civil aerospace markets, 46% from defense, and 11% from energy markets. The company commands a leading share within many of its product categories and enjoys a high level of sole-source positions on long-term civil and military programs. Activities are evenly split between production of original equipment and aftermarket services.