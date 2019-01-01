Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MEDXF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX: MEDXF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting MEDXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX: MEDXF) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Medexus Pharmaceuticals downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Medexus Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Medexus Pharmaceuticals was filed on August 18, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 18, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF) is trading at is $1.72, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
