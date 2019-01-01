QQQ
Medacta Group SA is a Switzerland based company involved in developing, manufacturing and distributing orthopaedic and neurosurgical medical devices worldwide. The company offers solutions for Hip, Knee, Shoulder and Spine.

Medacta Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medacta Group (MEDGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medacta Group (OTCPK: MEDGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medacta Group's (MEDGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medacta Group.

Q

What is the target price for Medacta Group (MEDGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medacta Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Medacta Group (MEDGF)?

A

The stock price for Medacta Group (OTCPK: MEDGF) is $143 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 17:23:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medacta Group (MEDGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medacta Group.

Q

When is Medacta Group (OTCPK:MEDGF) reporting earnings?

A

Medacta Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medacta Group (MEDGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medacta Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Medacta Group (MEDGF) operate in?

A

Medacta Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.