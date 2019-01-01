QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.14 - 6.37
Mkt Cap
138.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
44M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mdf Commerce Inc enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mdf Commerce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mdf Commerce (MECVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mdf Commerce (OTCPK: MECVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mdf Commerce's (MECVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mdf Commerce.

Q

What is the target price for Mdf Commerce (MECVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mdf Commerce

Q

Current Stock Price for Mdf Commerce (MECVF)?

A

The stock price for Mdf Commerce (OTCPK: MECVF) is $3.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mdf Commerce (MECVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mdf Commerce.

Q

When is Mdf Commerce (OTCPK:MECVF) reporting earnings?

A

Mdf Commerce does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mdf Commerce (MECVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mdf Commerce.

Q

What sector and industry does Mdf Commerce (MECVF) operate in?

A

Mdf Commerce is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.