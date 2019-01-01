QQQ
Range
1.61 - 1.66
Vol / Avg.
13.6K/10.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 1.85
Mkt Cap
150.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.66
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
93.5M
Outstanding
Moneta Gold Inc is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100% wholly-owned Tower Gold project, which hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated and 4.4M ounces inferred. The company's 2020/2021 drill program was designed to test extensions of mineralization and expand the current mineral resource. It is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the resource expansion drilling program while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

Moneta Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Moneta Gold (MEAUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moneta Gold (OTCQX: MEAUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Moneta Gold's (MEAUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Moneta Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Moneta Gold (MEAUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moneta Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Moneta Gold (MEAUF)?

A

The stock price for Moneta Gold (OTCQX: MEAUF) is $1.6101 last updated Today at 3:29:40 PM.

Q

Does Moneta Gold (MEAUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moneta Gold.

Q

When is Moneta Gold (OTCQX:MEAUF) reporting earnings?

A

Moneta Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moneta Gold (MEAUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moneta Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Moneta Gold (MEAUF) operate in?

A

Moneta Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.