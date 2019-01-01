Moneta Gold Inc is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100% wholly-owned Tower Gold project, which hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated and 4.4M ounces inferred. The company's 2020/2021 drill program was designed to test extensions of mineralization and expand the current mineral resource. It is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the resource expansion drilling program while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.