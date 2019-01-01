QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 10:00AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 9:18AM
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Mercury Ecommerce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mercury Ecommerce (MEACU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercury Ecommerce (NASDAQ: MEACU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mercury Ecommerce's (MEACU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mercury Ecommerce.

Q

What is the target price for Mercury Ecommerce (MEACU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mercury Ecommerce

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercury Ecommerce (MEACU)?

A

The stock price for Mercury Ecommerce (NASDAQ: MEACU) is $10 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:12:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mercury Ecommerce (MEACU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mercury Ecommerce.

Q

When is Mercury Ecommerce (NASDAQ:MEACU) reporting earnings?

A

Mercury Ecommerce does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mercury Ecommerce (MEACU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercury Ecommerce.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercury Ecommerce (MEACU) operate in?

A

Mercury Ecommerce is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.