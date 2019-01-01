QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Medex Inc is engaged in the distribution of Medicare-Accredited medical equipment.

Medex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medex (MDXX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medex (OTCGM: MDXX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medex's (MDXX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medex.

Q

What is the target price for Medex (MDXX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medex

Q

Current Stock Price for Medex (MDXX)?

A

The stock price for Medex (OTCGM: MDXX) is $0.0003 last updated Mon May 17 2021 18:35:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medex (MDXX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medex.

Q

When is Medex (OTCGM:MDXX) reporting earnings?

A

Medex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medex (MDXX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medex.

Q

What sector and industry does Medex (MDXX) operate in?

A

Medex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.