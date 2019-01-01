Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Midwest Holding
Midwest Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Midwest Holding (NASDAQ: MDWT) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting MDWT to fall to within 12 months (a possible 0.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Midwest Holding (NASDAQ: MDWT) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Midwest Holding maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Midwest Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Midwest Holding was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Midwest Holding (MDWT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $12.00. The current price Midwest Holding (MDWT) is trading at is $12.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
