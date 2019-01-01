QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/24.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.8 - 3.38
Mkt Cap
420.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
150.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mediterranean Towers Ltd is engaged in developing, constructing and managing housing for senior citizens. It operates and manages more than thousand housing units in Savyon, Bat Yam, Ramat Hasharon, Nordea, Kfar Saba and Ganei Tikva.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mediterranean Towers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mediterranean Towers (MDTWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mediterranean Towers (OTCPK: MDTWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mediterranean Towers's (MDTWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mediterranean Towers.

Q

What is the target price for Mediterranean Towers (MDTWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mediterranean Towers

Q

Current Stock Price for Mediterranean Towers (MDTWF)?

A

The stock price for Mediterranean Towers (OTCPK: MDTWF) is $2.8 last updated Fri Oct 01 2021 19:43:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mediterranean Towers (MDTWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mediterranean Towers.

Q

When is Mediterranean Towers (OTCPK:MDTWF) reporting earnings?

A

Mediterranean Towers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mediterranean Towers (MDTWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mediterranean Towers.

Q

What sector and industry does Mediterranean Towers (MDTWF) operate in?

A

Mediterranean Towers is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.